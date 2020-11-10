Home
New survey shows MSD teachers concerned about distractions

MEDFORD, Ore. — A recent Medford School District survey is sparking conversations about distance learning.

The district says the survey was sent out to students, staff, and parents last month.

There was concern from teachers about students being distracted at home and not engaging in their school work.

Students feel it’s difficult to learn at home without being around their friends and doing other school activities.

The district says it’s now looking at ways to improve its distance learning model by potentially limiting screen time and bringing more students in for limited in-person instruction.

