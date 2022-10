KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A new free public transport transit service is available in Klamath County.

Basin Connect is a payroll transit tax revenue funded service and it’s free for everyone.

There are several stops around its Shasta, Basin View, McLoughlin and Gearhart routes.

Seniors and individuals with disabilities can also apply for Basin Lift para-transit services.

For further details, visit basintransit.com.