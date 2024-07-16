New vegetation fire called Paradise Fire burning in Montague

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 15, 2024

MONTAGUE, Cal.- 10:05 Update: According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuation warnings have been downgraded to normal.

Original Post: A new vegetation fire, being called the Paradise Fire, is burning on the 4500 Block of Ager Road in Montague.

Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit says multiple agencies are responding.

The fire is over 100 acres, but it’s now 75 percent contained, and the forward rate of spread has been stopped.

Evacuation warnings are in place for zones SIS-3407 and MTF-3410B.

Lauren Pretto
