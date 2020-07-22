Home
New website to boost business in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.— Restaurant owners and chefs in Ashland are trying to find a way to bring more business to Ashland during the pandemic.

They created the website: Ashland on a Plate.

It allows businesses to create small, COVID-19 friendly events, sell tickets to special dinners or wine tastings, and host giveaways.

The owner of The Peerless Hotel, Michael Donovan, says they’re trying to drive tourism to the city.

“What we’re trying to do is a real conscious effort to rebrand our city from being just a theatre destination to being the kind of place if you are a culinary traveler you want to make it to this place,” Donovan said.

To view the different events going on in Ashland, visit ashlandonaplate.com

