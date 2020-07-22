New website to boost business in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.— Restaurant owners and chefs in Ashland are trying to find a way to bring more business to Ashland during the pandemic.
They created the website: Ashland on a Plate.
It allows businesses to create small, COVID-19 friendly events, sell tickets to special dinners or wine tastings, and host giveaways.
The owner of The Peerless Hotel, Michael Donovan, says they’re trying to drive tourism to the city.
“What we’re trying to do is a real conscious effort to rebrand our city from being just a theatre destination to being the kind of place if you are a culinary traveler you want to make it to this place,” Donovan said.
To view the different events going on in Ashland, visit ashlandonaplate.com
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”