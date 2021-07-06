New wildfire burning in rural Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are battling a new wildfire in Douglas County.
The Jack Fire reportedly broke out around 5:00 p.m. Monday near the unincorporated community of Steamboat between Roseburg and Diamond Lake.
Oregon Highway 138 East/North Umpqua Highway was shut down between mileposts 40 and 47 due to the wildfire.
The fire burning in rugged terrain was first reported to be 50 acres but grew to about 900 acres by Tuesday morning.
