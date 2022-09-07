New wildfire starts near Klamath Falls

Information was last updated at 4:20 on Wednesday, September 7.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire burning southeast of Klamath Falls.

According to the South Central Fire Management Partnership, the Van Meter Fire is burning at Van Meter Flat on Stukel Mountain. That’s about 4.5 miles from Klamath Falls.

It’s not yet clear exactly when the fire started, but the first wisps of smoke were seen on a fire detection camera around noon Wednesday as a storm passed over the area.

SCOFMP said at about 1:40 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 30 acres. By 4:00 p.m. that same afternoon, it was estimated to cover somewhere between 800 and 1,000 acres.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was reportedly moving east-northeast.

The following evacuations are in place for the Van Meter Fire.

Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.

Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill.

A temporary evacuation center is being set up at the Klamath County Fairgrounds by Red Cross and Klamath County CERT. For up-to-date evacuation orders call- 541-205-9730.

For the latest updates, visit SCOFMP’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO

