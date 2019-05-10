New wildfires spark in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas Forest Protective Association says the Tiller Trail Highway Fire is burning 7 miles southeast of Tiller. That’s near Drew. At last estimate, they say it’s 30 acres in size.
Until nightfall, the agency says helicopters buzzed through the air dousing the flames, while a bulldozer worked from the ground. Even with the light gone, they are keeping fire crews on hand through the night in an effort to keep the flames from spreading. As of Thursday evening, DFPA said no homes were threatened. They’re already narrowing in on a possible cause, stating that their preliminary investigation suggests the Tiller Trail Highway fire is the result of an escaped burn.
Then, about an hour up the interstate, more crews are trying to protect residents near Oakland, Oregon. There, the DFPA is working in conjunction with agencies to hold the Union Gap Fire. It’s burning 1 mile south of the community. Thursday evening they created a bulldozer line on the hill and brought in foot crews at the flanks of the fire to stop its spread. DFPA says no residents are immediately threatened, but they are being warned via a 911 message regarding the fire’s proximity to their homes. According to a preliminary investigation, they report that this fire is also believed to be the result of an escaped burn.