New York man allegedly drove to Jackson County to have sex with a minor

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – A man was arrested for allegedly traveling across the country to have sex with an underage girl in Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said this past December, 24-year-old Brent Johnson Jr. of Port Jefferson Station, New York, allegedly drove from his home state to Oregon in order to have sex with a female minor in Rogue River who he met in the multiplayer video game “Among Us.”

Investigators believe Johnson took the girl to a local hotel several times to have sex. He also allegedly filmed one of the encounters and later sent a screenshot to one of the victim’s family members.

In February, Rogue River police contacted the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team for help investigating the case, which eventually led to the arrest of Johnson in the Long Island community of Bayport, New York.

Johnson was federally charged with sexual exploitation of children, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators said Johnson may have other victims. Anyone with further information is asked to their local law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-774-8333.