New York police officers suspended for pushing elderly man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – Two Buffalo, New York police officers have been suspended without pay after they were seen on video pushing an older protester.

As police enforced the 8 p.m. curfew, a 75-year-old man approached them. At least one officer appeared to push the man, causing him to stumble, fall, and hit his head.

The Erie County executive says the man has a serious head injury and is in stable condition at the hospital.

Originally, Buffalo police said the man tripped and fell. But once the additional video was seen, the commissioner opened an immediate investigation.

The Buffalo mayor says he is “disturbed” by the video and his thoughts are with the victim.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the officers’ actions were “fundamentally offensive and frightening.”

