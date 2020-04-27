New York presidential primary canceled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NBC) – Election officials have canceled New York’s Democratic presidential primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was scheduled for June 23rd, a delay from its original date of April 28th.
Democratic members of the State Board of Elections on Monday decided to remove Senator Bernie Sanders’ name from the ballot, effectively canceling the primary and making Joe Biden the winner.
One commissioner declared, “I think it’s time for us to recognize that the presidential contest is over.”
Another said the move would help minimize the number of people in close quarters at polling locations throughout the state.
This after multiple voters and poll workers tested COVID-19 positive after Wisconsin’s in-person primary on April 7th.
Bernie Sanders and his supporters had sought to keep his name on the ballot in order to accumulate delegates and bargaining power at the democratic convention, this despite suspending his campaign over two weeks ago.
State-level primaries will still take place in New York on June 23rd.