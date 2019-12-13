New York State Police troopers test vertical light bars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Those flashing red and blue lights look dramatically different atop some state trooper cruisers in New York. The lights flash horizontally and vertically.
Currently in a testing phase, part of a study by New York State Police, to see if more lights mean more drivers take notice of emergency vehicles, making the side of the road safer for everyone.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell with N.Y. State Police said, “Certainly we’ll do the study, see how, if accidents are reduced, with law enforcement, specifically troopers throughout the state, and hopefully we’ll get most of these cars to equipped with it to give motorists a little bit more of a head’s up that there’s a problem on the road ahead.”
The lights fold down flush with the horizontal lights at the touch of a button.