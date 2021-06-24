New York suspends Giuliani’s law license

The decision comes from the appellate division of the Supreme Court in the State of New York.
A panel of judges, in a 33-page opinion, said in part, “We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”
The state appeals court also wrote: “Respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings.”
The suspension, which comes a day short of Giuliani’s 52nd anniversary as a licensed attorney in New York, takes effect immediately.
The former U.S. attorney and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to appeal the court’s decision and his law license is just suspended at this point, pending a disciplinary hearing.
Giuliani’s lawyers say in a statement, “This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”