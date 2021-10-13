New York Times columnist forms PAC ahead of possible gubernatorial run

SALEM, Ore.- Another contender seems to be preparing for a run for Oregon governor.
New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof has officially formed a political action committee. It’s a move that will allow him to raise money and hire staff ahead of an *official announcement of candidacy.
The Yamhill native recently moved back to the state to his family’s farm and orchard. Kristof voted in New York in December 2020, but recently released a 15-page legal opinion arguing he meets Oregon’s three-year residency requirement to run for governor.
If he runs, he is expected to run as a Democrat, according to a New York Times article about his possible run.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.