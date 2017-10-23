New York Times seeks world traveler

NEW YORK, N.Y. – If traveling the world and writing about your experiences appeals to you, you may want to apply for a new job listed by the New York Times.
Each year, the NY Times publishes “52 places to go,” a list of travel destinations for prospective explorers. This year, they’re looking for one ambitious traveler to visit every destination and tell readers about each place and the journey to get there.
“The ideal candidate is a permanent student of life and astute documentarian of the world,” the NY Times wrote. “This person should have a well-worn passport, the ability to parachute into a place and distill its essence and to render a compelling tale with words and images.”
The NY Times is looking for someone with media experience, fluency in English, expertise in social media and experience with digital devices. They’re also looking for a full-year commitment.
Qualified applicants are required to have traveled to several destinations and documented the journey. They also need to be active on social media and have prior publishing experience.
If you’d like to apply, you can visit the official job posting HERE.