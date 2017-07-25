Newborn baby abandoned in California parking lot

Suisun City, Calif. (KOVR/CNN Newsource) – Eric Keaton and another fellow barber from JS Barber Shop jumped in to grab the car seat left abandoned in this Suisun parking lot, only to find a baby inside.
Witness Wendell Cooper said, “We’re just shocked, newborn baby, plus the way people pull into smoke shop he could have been hit by a car.”
Surveillance video from Mega Smoke Shop next door shows a man pulling up to a parking spot just after 3:00 Monday goes to the back of his car and takes out the car seat.
“He put the baby on the side, waited 5-10 min,” witness Karen Grewal said. “Saw if someone was around then just pulled out.”
The man drove away from what is typically a very busy parking lot.
Grewal said, “Any car could have hit the kid, it was super hot outside, no clothes on kid, wrapped in a blanket.”
Suisun police responded as well as medics who checked out the baby.
Business owners say the infant did not appear to be physically hurt.
“He was real calm, alert, wasn’t crying,” Cooper said.
The baby, who witnesses said was just a few weeks old, was transported to the hospital.
But those who witnessed what happened are left shaken
“It’s heart breaking. It’s very, very disturbing,” Grewal said. “He shouldn’t get away with what he’s done, he should get behind bars.”
The child’s 18-year-old father was arrested following the incident.