NFL: players must stand for the National Anthem

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – NFL team owners decided Wednesday that all players and staff must stand for the National Anthem before games.
It’s a response to a backlash against players who choose to kneel during the anthem to protest the systemic oppression of people of color, including by police.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league will fine teams whose players and personnel do not stand and show respect for the flag. “We want people to be respectful to nationalists and we want people to stand,” Goodell explained. “That’s all personnel and make sure that they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That’s something that we think we hope. We have been very sensitive to making sure that we give players choices. We do believe that that moment is an important moment.”
The new policy allows players to remain in the locker room during the anthem if they do not wish to stand.