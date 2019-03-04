Nicotine toothpicks raise concern

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – At Puff Smoke, a smoke shop near the University of Cincinnati’s Clifton campus, nicotine toothpicks have made quite an impression.
“We all kind of tried them,” Noah Meisberger says. “We were curious, you know what I mean. And the jury’s not out yet. We may get them in, we may not. It really depends. But people liked them.”
Meisberger says his shop recently got a sample of toothpicks infused with nicotine, an addictive stimulant found in tobacco plants.
The founder of Pixotine, Evan Grossman, says his company created the nicotine toothpick market six years ago.
“This is for tobacco users to make a switch, to make a change or to get their nicotine where they normally couldn’t,” he says.
Grossman is also critical of competitors who make similar toothpicks that taste like candy, which may make teenagers think they’re OK.
