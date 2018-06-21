Nigerian man sentenced for identity theft and IRS tax fraud scheme

EUGENE, Ore. – A Nigerian man is headed to federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from Oregon and Washington taxpayers.
According to court documents, an investigation began when a couple from Medford notified the Internal Revenue Service that false federal and state tax returns were filed in their names.
The investigation led police to Emmanuel Kazeem, a man from Maryland and Nigeria.
This week Kazeem was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crimes that affected thousands of people. He was also ordered to pay $12 million in restitution and could face deportation when he’s released from prison.
“Emmanuel Kazeem orchestrated one of the largest tax fraud schemes in our nation’s history. The complexity of this case and the incredible effort by law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice cannot be understated,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “I want to remind everyone that this case began when vigilant Oregonians notified the IRS when fraudulently tax returns were filed in their names. It only takes one tip to make a difference and bring down a complex criminal organization.”