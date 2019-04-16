Night falls on Notre Dame Cathedral fire

PARIS, France – Firefighters continued battling a catastrophic fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral as night fell across the French capital.
Earlier, the fire caused the collapse of the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers.
The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.
The cause of the fire isn’t known, but the Paris prosecutors’ office ruled out arson and possible terror-related motives.
Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said emergency services were trying to salvage the famed art pieces stored in the cathedral.
Built in the 12th and 13th centuries, Notre Dame is the most famous of the Gothic cathedrals of the Middle Ages as well as one of the most beloved structures in the world.