Night flying operations taking place at Kingsley Field this week

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls is conducting night flying operations this week.

According to the 173rd Fighter Wing, night flying operations for F-15C student pilots started Monday and will run through Thursday.

Flights start around 5 p.m. each evening and go until 11 p.m.

The majority of the training will take place in military airspace east of Lakeview, where the pilots can fly without lights.

However, community members will likely hear the jets during takeoff as well as during approaches to and from Kingsley Field.

