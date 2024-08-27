“Night Lawn” users must now remove belongings every morning

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new rule imposed by the city of Ashland is making life harder for those facing homelessness in the city.

The “night lawn” or dusk-to-dawn camping area just outside the police and municipal building in Ashland has been problematic for the town and the community that uses it.

Since the city set up the area for homeless encampments there have been belongings left along the road, but now those belongings have to be removed every morning by 8 o’clock.

NBC 5 previously reported that trash in the area had attracted rats, and many people see it as an eyesore.

But those who use the night lawn say the problem is only being made worse due to an influx of homeless from Grants Pass.

“Now there’s more people coming, there’s less cans for us to collect. And then faced with this.” Derek Wilcox told NBC 5.

It used to be where we could leave our stuff and go and work, some of us work, trying to pick everything up. But it was just made much more difficult for the days to come and who knows. Omission is not so solution.

He said one possible solution would be providing those facing homelessness with a place to store their belongings during the day.

Signs on the lawn say the decision was made in an effort to rehabilitate the grass.

