Nike-sponsored track and field coach banned by anti-doping officials

(NBC) – One of the most prominent track and field coaches in the world has been banned by anti-doping officials.
American Alberto Salazar is accused of possessing and trafficking testosterone while he trained athletes. He says, however, that he did nothing wrong and is shocked by the allegations.
Salazar, who trains some of the world’s best distance runners and heads a Nike-sponsored training program, is now banned from track and field.
The United States Anti-Doping Agency issued the four-year ban to Salazar and a Nike-sponsored doctor for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct.”
Salazar has coached some of the best runners in the world including Olympic champion Mo Farah and top American marathon runner Galen Rupp. He also heads the Oregon Project a training program funded by Nike.
In Doha, Qatar, the world governing body of track and field revoked Salazar’s coaching credentials during the World Track and Field Championships.
Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake said, “It’s unfortunate. This is a sport where there’s bad things are going on and good things going on too.”
Salazar denied wrongdoing issuing a statement saying: “The Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping. I will appeal and look forward to this unfair and protracted process reaching the conclusion I know to be true. ”
Multiple media outlets quote USADA reports saying Salazar briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker and other company officials about his alleged attempts to meddle with performance enhancing drugs.
Nike has said it supports Salazar’s plan to appeal.