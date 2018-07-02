Nine injured in Idaho stabbing spree

BOISE, Id. (NBC News) – Nine people, including six children, were injured at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho Saturday when a man armed with a knife went on a stabbing spree at three-year-old’s birthday party.
Authorities arrested 30-year-old Timmy Kinner and charged him with multiple felonies.
According to police, Kinner had been staying at the apartments with an acquaintance but was recently asked to leave. On Saturday, Kinner returned “to extract vengeance,” but the woman he was staying with wasn’t there.
Instead, he targeted six kids and three adults having a birthday party nearby. While all of the victims survived, some suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say some of the victims were refugees that came to Boise with the hope of fleeing violence in other countries.
Right now, there is no evidence of a previous relationship between the suspect and any of the victims.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2tXavt7