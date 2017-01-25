No charges following September fatal shooting in O’Brien

O’Brien, Ore. — A man accused of shooting and killing a man he said shot his father will not face any charges in relation to the incident.
According to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office, back in late September Oregon State Police found Jeffrey Hunsaker dead on Arrowhead Drive in O’Brien.
The investigation found Anthony Curtis shot Hunsaker because Hunsaker was assaulting Curtis’ father.
Curtis said Hunsaker made it clear he was trying to kill his father, prompting him to shoot him.
The D.A.’s office says it’s the state’s burden to disprove self-defense.
Based on the evidence, the office said they didn’t have a case they could prove beyond reasonable doubt.