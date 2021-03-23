No charges for driver who hit teen pedestrian in Central Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – No charges will be filed after a driver struck a pedestrian in Central Point.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said at about a half-hour after sunset on January 9, a 16-year-old girl was walking with her sister and a friend on Gibbon Road.
According to the D.A.’s office, when the three girls were near the intersection of Azalea Drive, the 16-year-old was hit by a passing vehicle.
She is still recovering from her injuries to this day.
Following an investigation, prosecutors determined the teen was walking about two feet into the travel lane when she was hit. In addition, all three girls were wearing dark clothing.
Prosecutors said the driver was cooperative with the investigation and was found to be unimpaired.
Due to a number of factors, the driver was eventually found to not be criminally liable for the incident. He will not face any formal charges in connection with the crash.
The review from the D.A.’s office considers only criminal culpability and does not determine if there is civil liability.