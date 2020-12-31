No charges for officer involved in White City shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy will not face any charges in connection with a shooting in White City.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on the night of December 2, Deputy Trevor Waldeyer was trying to address a parking violation in the 2500 block of Agate Meadows.
When Deputy Waldeyer arrived, he knocked on the front door of a home but didn’t get an answer. When the deputy rang the doorbell, the door reportedly swung open, revealing a man with body armor holding an AR-15-style rifle.
Investigators said the man, later identified as Anthony James Hales, had his back turned toward Waldeyer.
According to prosecutors, the deputy watched as Hales spun to face another person in the home, raising the rifle in the process. The confrontation became physical, with Hales and the other person reportedly struggling over the gun.
The district attorney’s office said at that point, Deputy Waldeyer feared for both his safety and everyone else in the room, so he fired a single shot. However, the shot missed and hit the man who was struggling with Hales in the lower leg.
After the shot was fired, the deputy retreated to his vehicle until backup arrived.
The deputy commanded Hales to drop the rifle and surrender, which he did.
Investigators said they determined the body armor and rifle were brought to the home as props for a rap video. The rifle was loaded at the time, but there was no round in the chamber.
On December 30, a Jackson County grand jury determined the deputy was justified in the shooting.
Hales is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
The man who was shot was released from the hospital and is recovering.