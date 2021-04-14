No charges in Capitol riot officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — No charges will be filed against the US Capitol Police officer who fatally shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt during the riot on January 6th.
The Justice Department announced its decision to not file charges in a press release issued Wednesday.
The press release said in part that the investigation did not find evidence that the officer had violated any federal laws and “based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”
Babbitt, a decorated Air Force veteran, was shot outside the speaker’s lobby which leads to the House of Representatives chamber as the Capitol Police evacuated members of Congress.