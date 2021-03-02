No charges in Kansas City police shooting

Learning that the officer who shot and killed Donnie Sanders won’t be charged was like ripping the scab off an emotional wound his family has suffered.
“He could have shot him in the leg, he could have given him a warning shot or anything instead of straight-up shooting him,” Mark Sanders, Donnie’s uncle, said, questioning the officer’s training.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the lack of charges Monday afternoon, stating that her office was required to limit its review to focus on criminal charges rather than concerns Donnie Sanders’ death raised.
Later on Monday, Donnie’s relatives watched for the first time how a traffic violation escalated to an officer shooting Sanders five times, killing the unarmed man.
The officer told investigators that Sanders held up his hand toward him “as if he’s got a gun.”
Sam Sanders, Donnie’s brother, said that comment was infuriating.
“My brother don’t carry weapons, you know,” Sam said, “and to say that my brother was trying to take aim at him or whatever they trying to say, that’s not true.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Pnb3qh