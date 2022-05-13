No charges in Savage Creek homicide investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man who shot and killed another man in Jackson County will not face any charges.

On the night of February 6, 2022, 65-year-old Brian Patrick Arnold was shot in the head while at a property in the 600 block of Savage Creek Road.

The 79-year-old suspected shooter was cooperative and told investigators he was sent to the property to confront a possible trespasser. There, he reportedly found Arnold and told him to leave.

The man said Arnold started arguing and approached him. Arnold reportedly reached into his jacket pocket, perhaps for a gun.

According to prosecutors, the man feared for his life, so he shot two rounds from a .22-caliber firearm. One of the rounds struck Arnold in the head, killing him.

After the shooting, the man reportedly realized the item Arnold had was a flashlight, not a gun.

The man told investigators that at his age, and with his health conditions, he had no other choice than to pull the trigger.

On May 13, 2022, prosecutors said the shooter will not face any charges, as he believed he was acting in self-defense.