No charges will be filed after one-day investigation into fatal shooting

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Police say no charges will be filed just 24 hours after a fatal shooting in Josephine County.
At about 11:00 a.m. on April 2, a property owner in the 2700 block of Speaker Road east of Wolf Creek called 9-1-1. He told dispatchers he confronted a man in a vehicle that was shooting on his property. The man in the vehicle reportedly shot at the property owner, who then returned fire, killing the man in the vehicle.
Oregon State Police led the investigation into the shooting. Working with local prosecutors, they determined it was a case of self-defense. No criminal charges are expected.
OSP did not release any further information about the case.