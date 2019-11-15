No clear motive in Santa Clarita school shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (NBC) – So far, there are no clear answers in the investigation into a shooting on a high school campus Thursday that left two students dead
24 hours after the shooting, stunned teachers and staff were allowed back on the Saugus High School Campus to pick up their cars and leave a school that s forever different from where they parked yesterday.
Two students were killed, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, now identified as Gracie Ann Muehlberger.
Those two students, and another who was shot but survived, are members of the same church where, last night, a congregation prayed and met for support, many going through the shock of being witnesses as well.
The two teenaged girls still hospitalized are recovering. “They held their composure, despite being shot, and being shot in the torso is a big deal,” Providence Holy Cross Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Boris Borazjani.
The alleged shooter remains in grave condition.
Investigators are still combing through evidence, searching for answers. “No motive or rationale has yet been established for the subject’s assault,” said, Captain Kent Wegener with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Even if a motive becomes clear, it won’t answer the question: why?