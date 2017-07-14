No criminal charges in Klamath Falls dog mauling case

Klamath Falls, Ore. – No criminal charges will be filed against the owner of four dogs who were involved in the “brutal mauling” of a 10-year-old Klamath Falls girl.
Police say the girl was severely injured on the evening of July 1 while playing with Bullmastiff dogs in a neighbor’s yard shortly after 9:00 Thursday night.
The girl suffered severe injuries and had to be life-flighted to a Portland-area hospital.
Her father explained her injuries. “She has a very traumatic scalp injury, she has a punctured lung, there was a very large wound in her chest cavity.”
The girl is continuing to recover. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her medical expenses.
On July 14, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said “criminal charges are inappropriate” in this case.
She said an investigation shows the owner did not commit a “criminally negligent act.”
However, Costello did say the dogs present a potential threat to the public and have been seized. Their future will be decided by the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.