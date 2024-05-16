No horsing around, the Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo is back in town

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo is back in town, with events kicking off Thursday.

It runs through Saturday at The Expo, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Top performers from the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association will be competing for over $80,000 in prize money.

Thursday night kids get in free, Friday night is First Responders night and Saturday is Patriot night.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on The Expo’s website for $20 or at the door for $25.

More information can be found on the Jackson County Expo’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.