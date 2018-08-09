No injuries reported in Grants Pass hotel fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass hotel had to be evacuated due to a hidden fire Wednesday night.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 7:45 p.m. on August 8, firefighters were deployed to the Travelodge on Northwest Vine Street after receiving reports of a commercial structure fire.
When crews arrived, police said they found smoke coming from roof vents on the hotel’s second story. Firefighters found the room where the fire was located as police helped evacuate the building.
According to officers, the fire was hidden inside a wall and attic space. The ceiling and wallboard were torn apart to allow firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
GPDPS said the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Fire Marshal Joe Hyatt at 541-450-6200.
“Grants Pass Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to always have working smoke detectors,” GPDPS said. “They save lives.”