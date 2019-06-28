No injuries reported in Grants Pass lumber mill fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – First responders and employees were able to contain a fire at a Grants Pass lumber mill.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said just before midnight on Thursday, firefighters responded to the Timber Products Mill due to a fire in a plywood dryer’s ventilation system.
Firefighter worked with mill employees to set up an elevated stream of water to cover the fire, which was contained within the mill’s ductwork.
Mill workers followed policy and procedures while fire crews stood by. The Timber Products management team was able to handle the rest of the situation.
Nobody was injured during the incident.