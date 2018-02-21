No injuries in RV, train collision

MERLIN, Ore. – Police are investigating after a full-size recreation vehicle was hit by a train.
Rural Metro Fire said crews were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Merlin Landfill Road at 12:10 Wednesday morning.
When they arrived, firefighters found an unoccupied motorhome with significant damage after it had been struck by a passing train.
Nobody was injured in the collision. However, crews say it appears the RV was left on the tracks on purpose.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash. Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to call (503) 378-3720.