No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County going into the weekend.
On Friday morning, Jackson County Public Health reported no new cases, with the total number remaining at 48 in the county. There have been no fatalities in Jackson County connected to COVID-19.
Public health officials are asking the public to continue staying at home and traveling for essential business only. “Staying home as much as possible during this time and practicing physical distancing remain an important strategy,” Jackson County Public Health said.
Details about the COVID-19 cases in Jackson County can be found here: https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/COVID-19-News/jackson-county-daily-situational-update