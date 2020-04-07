No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson County Tuesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County Tuesday.
On Monday, April 6, there were 39 cases of COVID-19, up from 37 the day before. On Tuesday, there were still 39 cases being reported by Jackson County Public Health. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
With the new numbers, Jackson County Public Health is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.
“Jackson County Public Health continues to receive daily complaints from community members about people not practicing social distancing,” says Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion Manager for Jackson County Public Health. “We have received complaints about parents throwing birthday parties, large home gatherings, people who seem ill out in public settings, and people not practicing social distancing when they are in public accessing essential services.”
Health officials say stay at home if you can and wear a mask when you’re out in public.