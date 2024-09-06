No new leads in Almeda Fire case 4 years later, investigation ongoing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Sunday marks four years since the Almeda Fire destroyed a significant portion of southern Jackson County.

Despite it being the most devastating disaster in county history, law enforcement is still looking for answers to just how the Almeda Fire started.

While the investigation is ongoing, there are no significant developments. In fact, nothing of consequence has happened in the investigation in the past year-plus.

Before containment, the fire destroyed nearly 2,500 structures, damaged 134 more, and claimed three lives.

Ashland Fire and Rescue, along with the Oregon State Police Arson Unit, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was of human origin.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies immediately started working the largest criminal investigation in county history.

Ashland Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told NBC5 News that 29 investigators from several agencies have served nine search warrants and interviewed 154 people, spanning eight counties in four different states. But they are nowhere close to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the start of the Almeda Fire, is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department.

