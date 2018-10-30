No second body camera in officer-involved shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. — Body camera footage released to the public from the officer-involved shooting in Eagle Point only came from only one officer.
However, two police officers were there.
NBC5 news asked Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert Monday why the second officer’s footage wasn’t made available.
She said Officer Davis didn’t have his body camera on.
That’s because, according to Chief May of the Eagle Point Police Department, he forgot to turn it on.
