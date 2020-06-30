No social distancing required at Mt. Rushmore Independence Day celebration

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (NBC) – There will be no social distancing rules at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made the announced Monday night during an interview.
Mount Rushmore is holding a large event to celebrate Independence Day with President Donald Trump where he is expected to deliver remarks to thousands of people.
Noem says attendees are not required to practice social distancing despite the surging number in coronavirus cases across the nation. However, optional free face masks will be passed out.
State officials have told South Dakotans “to focus on personal responsibility.”
Attendance for the July 3rd event is said to be limited. However, the event’s website is estimating around 7,500 to attend.