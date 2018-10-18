Home
NOAA: Pacific Northwest may see a mild winter

SALEM, Ore. – The Pacific Northwest could experience higher than normal temperatures this winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate models for the 2018-2019 season show our region will likely see a warmer than normal winter, with normal precipitation amounts.

The drought outlook for is looking positive for southwestern Oregon, as NOAA predicts the situation will improve.

However, the forecast doesn’t mean wintery conditions won’t occur. There could still be days where temperatures dip well below normal.

No part of the United States is predicted to have lower than normal temperatures on average.

You can read NOAA’s full report here: https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/winter-outlook-favors-warmer-temperatures-for-much-of-us

