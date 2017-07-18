Nikol’skoye, Russia – Oregon coastlines are not in danger of a tsunami after an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.8 struck east of Russia.
However, tsunami watches were issued for some areas in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The National Weather Service tweeted a tsunami was not expected for California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, or mainland Alaska.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.8 quake occurred at 4:34 Pacific Time and was accompanied by several other quakes in the region ranging in magnitude from 5.1 to 6.2.
It is not yet clear what kind of damage the earthquake has caused, if any.