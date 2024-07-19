NOAA recommends $18M to Yurok Tribe-led restoration project

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 18, 2024

KLAMATH, Ore.- The NOAA‘s Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience program recommends $18 million for a Yurok Tribe-led restoration project.

The project aims to restore critically important segments of multiple Upper Klamath River tributaries.

This follows the progress of the Klamath River Renewal Project taking out four dams along the historic Klamath River.

The Yurok Tribe says if the four-year project is funded, it will create around 150 acres of prime fish and wildlife habitat in up to five heavily altered cold water tributaries.

The Yurok Fisheries Department Director Barry McCovey Jr. said in part quote:

This project is about healing the Klamath River ecosystem, but it will also help to strengthen existing relationships and build new collaborations throughout the basin.

The tribe says it hopes to improve the Klamath’s spring and fall runs of Chinook Salmon, Steelhead and Pacific Lamprey, which have declined by over 90% since the installation of Copco 1 dam.

Lauren Pretto
