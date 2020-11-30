Non-fatal shooting reported in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A non-fatal shooting is under investigation in Ashland.
Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 29 at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Faith Avenue and Siskiyou Boulevard.
According to the Ashland Police Department, it appears the victim and the shooter—or shooters—knew each other.
The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police and no arrests have been made.
Officers said there are no longer any suspects in the area and there is no present danger to the community.
APD gave no further information about the shooting.