Non-profit Compass House prepares for expansion

Medford, Ore.– A downtown Medford non-profit is expanding and hoping to help more people at the same time.
With the growing population of Jackson County, Compass House has seen a dramatic increase in daily attendance. The non-profit says they’re a community of individuals recovering from mental illness.
In the year and a half since it’s opened, Compass House has gone from servicing 20 people to about 33 people each day. Those numbers speak to a growing recognition of mental health and the need to help those affected.
“People do struggle and a lot of times people feel the need to hide it,” said Elizabeth Hazlewood, executive director of the non-profit. “It is a medical condition same as a heart condition, we just don’t treat it that way.
Compass House takes a holistic approach helping to re-integrate members by teaching important skills such as finance or cooking.
The organization plans to have an open house at their new Medford office next Tuesday from 11 to 2. The office is located across the street from their current address at 332 W 6th St.