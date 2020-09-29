Non-profit goes virtual for ‘feed the hungry’ fundraiser project

A local non-profit is teaming up with the Josephine County Food Bank to help feed the hungry.
Empty Bowls is a fundraising event put on by Options of Southern Oregon every year.
It’s normally been hosted at the Parkway Christian Center in Grants Pass, but this year, it’s going virtual.
“For me, being able to still hold the event and have that integrity is what’s most exciting, because we need support for our community now more than ever,” said Sarah Small, representative of Options of Southern Oregon.
The virtual fundraiser will be held from October 9th to the 15th.
A silent auction will be held for items to be purchased.
Hand made ceramics will be available for purchase and pick-up.
To donate, you can text “emptybowls” to 406-302-5086.
