Non-profit to help homeless during heat wave

MEDFORD, Ore. — As temperatures continue to spike across the region, our most vulnerable population is at risk.
Rogue Retreat’s Chad McComas says the non-profit usually provides cooling centers for the homeless, especially as summer temperatures go into the triple digits.
But with the Covid restrictions against gatherings, McComas says they’re no longer able to provide that service.
“If a person doesn’t have access to cooling or they don’t have access to water, they could possibly get dehydrated. And that means maybe a call to 911. Mercy Flights is going to come pick them up… take them to the hospital, they’re going to be treated. And it isn’t just hard on the individual, it’s hard on the economy,” McComas said.
Without cooling shelters, he says many organizations will be giving out water to people in need.
He’s urging others to do the same and if you see someone who needs help, call 911.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.