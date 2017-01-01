“Noon Years Eve” at Science Works Museum

Ashland, Ore., — With 2016 coming to a close, ScienceWorks hands on museum decided to give back to the community, for giving it such a good year!
The”Noon Year’s Eve” party featured all sorts of fun and games– including an egg drop and a balloon drop.
The events kicked off at noon — to simulate the midnight countdown to the new year.
“It’s just a fun way to celebrate, giving families an opportunity to celebrate the new year cause kids hopefully aren’t staying up till midnight. So it’s just a really fun event for us too.” said Rachel Cardillo, the event manager.
This is the fourth year the museum has done the event and Cardillo says it’s one of the biggest days of the year.
They expected to ring in the new year, so to speak, with 500 people.