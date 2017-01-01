Home
“Noon Years Eve” at Science Works Museum

“Noon Years Eve” at Science Works Museum

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Ashland, Ore., — With 2016 coming to a close, ScienceWorks hands on museum decided to give back to the community, for giving it such a good year!

The”Noon Year’s Eve” party featured all sorts of fun and games– including an egg drop and a balloon drop.

The events kicked off at noon — to simulate the midnight countdown to the new year.

“It’s just a fun way to celebrate, giving families an opportunity to celebrate the new year cause kids hopefully aren’t staying up till midnight. So it’s just a really fun event for us too.” said Rachel Cardillo, the event manager.

This is the fourth year the museum has done the event and Cardillo says it’s one of the biggest days of the year.

They expected to ring in the new year, so to speak, with 500 people.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics