NORAD tracking Santa

Portland, Ore. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be monitoring the skies to track the annual flight of Santa Claus.
“It is not uncommon for our pilots to fly alongside Saint Nick in the skies this time of year,” said Col. Duke A. Pirak, commander of the 142nd Fighter Wing. “He expects to see us and the reindeer have become quite accustomed to flying in formation with our F15s.”
You can track Santa along with NORAD at http://www.noradanta.org
On Christmas Eve, NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa makes his was around the world. You can also speak with a live phone operator and ask about Santa’s whereabouts by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to [email protected].